14-inch iPad Pro: Everything you need to know

The current iPad range is one of the most populated we’ve seen. It includes the standard 10.5-inch iPad, the iPad mini, the iPad Air, and the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, so there’s plenty to choose from. It seems Apple isn’t stopping there, though; new rumors suggest it could be adding an even larger iPad Pro. Here’s everything we know about the 14-inch iPad Pro.

There is no definitive indication of when the 14-inch iPad Pro will arrive, or indeed whether it will launch at all; we’re in the realm of speculation. But we have some ideas of timings. It could even arrive this year. Ross Young, an expert in device displays with an excellent predictive track record, claimed in 2022 that a 14.1-inch iPad Pro model was in development, and that “early 2023” was a likely release schedule.

Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2022

But this trail seems to have gone cold, with most other rumors now tentatively pointing towards some time in 2024. Which month remains even more of a mystery, as Apple has been unusually inconsistent with the launch windows from previous models. Here’s when they made their debuts.

iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (6th gen): Oct 2022

iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (5th gen): Apr 2021

iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (4th gen): Mar 2020

iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch (3rd gen): Oct 2018

iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch (2nd gen): June 2017

iPad Pro 9.7-inch (1st gen): Mar 2016

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st gen): Nov 2015

With the earlier traditional months already gone, it looks like we could see the new device around November 2023 or April 2024.

14-inch iPad Pro price: How much will the 14-inch iPad Pro cost?

Again, there’s been no confirmation from Apple about the 14-inch Pro, so we don’t have a price at the moment. But, as this is Apple we’re talking about, and the 14-inch iPad Pro would most likely be the top of the tree, it’s likely to cost a fair bit.

At the moment, these are the starting prices for each model in the current iPad Pro range.

iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi (2022): $799/£899

iPad Pro 11-inch Cellular (2022): $999/£1,079

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi (2022): $1,099/£1,249

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Cellular (2022): $1,299/£1,429

A new 14-inch version would obviously sit above the $1,099/£1,249 price point occupied by the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi model. Apple tends to move up by units of 100, and there are 300 between the base 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. So it seems reasonable to speculate that the 14-inch iPad Pro will start at $1,399/£1,529 or thereabouts.

14-inch iPad Pro display: Will the 14-inch iPad Pro have a mini-LED screen?

Ross Young originally reported that the 14-inch iPad Pro will feature a mini-LED display just like the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro. But in a later tweet, he posted that the larger iPad would instead have a standard LED panel as on the 11-inch iPad Pro, citing cost as a possible reason. However, it’s also been reported that Apple is planning to move the entire iPad line to OLED by 2024, which would presumably include the new 14-inch model. And finally, Apple is reportedly working on its own micro-LED displays that could also make their way into a new larger iPad.

So it’s a little unclear which display the 14-inch iPad would have. Conventional wisdom suggests it will be at least mini-LED to match the 12.9-inch model but we won’t know for sure until closer to its release date.

14-inch iPad Pro specs: What features will the 14-inch iPad Pro have?

Before they deleted their account, Twitter leaker Analyst941 reported that Apple was planning on releasing the new iPad Pro with external support for up to two 6K monitors running at 60Hz, the potential inclusion of an M3 Pro chipset, plus a “special version of iPadOS 17” that was being developed for the larger iPad Pro models. However, an alleged sting operation put a stop to the leaks, which throws a shadow over some of their predictions about the upcoming 14-inch iPad Pro. However, with the upmcoming release of Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro on the iPad, it makes a lot of sense for Apple to offer an iPad with a larger screen and external display support.

The current iPad Pros are powered by the M2 chip, so it makes sense for an M3 to appear in any new 2024 models. We don’t think the M3 Pro is a likely option, though, as the Pro versions of Apple’s chips have so far only appeared on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and the M2 in the iPad Pros already provides more power than it needs. Also due to the iPad’s thin, finless design, it seems more sensible for a standard M3 to be at the heart of a 14-inch iPad Pro.

According to my resource, Apple is developing a new 14.1-inch iPad M2 with 512GB and 16GB of base memory. The new M2 line is expected to include a new 11-inch model with no major changes, a new 12.9 model with reduced bezels and this new 14.1 iPad #Apple #AppleRumor — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) June 8, 2022

A tweet from June 2022 by another leaker named Majin Bu who posted that a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro was in development and would contain an M2 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of base storage. Depending on timing, it’s definitely possible that Apple sticks with the M2 for the 14-inch iPad which, as we’ve said, is plenty powerful for a tablet.

As you can see, there are plenty of rumors and speculation flying around, but not much in the way of solid facts just yet. We’ll update this article as more details appear, so check back regularly to see what we dig up. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up the best deals on iPad Pros so you can always get one now rather than waiting.