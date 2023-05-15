Pay just $60 for a year of Costco shopping with a Gold Star Membership and Digital Costco Shop Card

Joining a warehouse club like Costco comes with many benefits, including savings on thousands of products for your household needs. As a Costco member, you can shop for all kinds of brand-name products both online at Costco.com and at over 800 warehouses located across the United States.

Costco Services offers additional savings on various products and services such as pet insurance, identity protection, personal checks, and more. Costco also works with selected providers to offer home maintenance and renovation services. If you’re looking to save money on travel, Costco also offers travel deals, as well as the popular Costco Gas Stations as additional benefits for members.

For a limited time, score a one-year Costco Gold Star Membership + a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60, delivered via email within two weeks of redeeming your membership, which can be used at a Costco warehouse or online.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card — $60

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.