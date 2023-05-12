Google will pay you an absurd amount for your iPhone if you switch to a Pixel Fold

If you’re intrigued by the new Pixel Fold and have an iPhone, Google is making it very easy to switch. If you preorder a Pixel Fold, Google is paying as much as $950 for a used iPhone, nearly as much as the original MSRP.

To get the maximum amount, you’ll need to trade in an iPhone 14 Pro Max ($950), iPhone 14 Pro ($900), or iPhone 14 Plus ($750). The iPhone 14 Pro has the least depreciation, with a trade-in value of just $99 less than the MSRP, though the other models hold their value too at just $149 less than Apple’s retail price. For whatever reason, the iPhone 14 only nets you $350 for a $799 phone.

Last year’s Pro models will net you a fantastic rate as well. Google is offering $900 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and $850 for the iPhone 13 Pro, but just $220 for the iPhone 13 and a paltry $180 for the iPhone 13 mini. For comparison, Apple offers up to $630 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, $530 for the iPhone Pro, $400 for the iPhone 13, and $330 for the iPhone 13 mini.

Here are the rest of the trade-in values:

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $800

iPhone 12 Pro: $204.80

iPhone 12: $165.60

iPhone 12 mini: $106.40

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $168

iPhone 11 Pro: $112.80

iPhone 11: $240

iPhone XS Max: $96

iPhone XS: $73

iPhone XR: $77

iPhone X: $57

iPhone SE (2022): $80.80

iPhone SE (2020): $28.01

iPhone 8 Plus: $50

iPhone 8: $39

iPhone 7 Plus: $33.01

iPhone 7: $28

iPhone 6s Plus: $40

iPhone 6 Plus: $32

These prices reflect the lowest storage tier for each model. For some, Google will give you an extra $10 for each extra storage tier. But even if you have the highest storage option, you’re still not getting that much. For instance, Apple will give you up to $350 for the iPhone 12 Pro and $300 for the iPhone 12.

The high prices for the newer iPhones tell us a couple of things. For one, Google is targeting iPhone users with its new $1,799 Pixel Fold. And it knows how we’ll the iPhone retains its value—consider that its own Pixel 7 Pro, which sells for $799, will only get you $380 toward a Pixel Fold. So if you’re tired of waiting for Apple to launch its own folding phone, consider swapping for a Pixel. Just be warned—you probably won’t get as much for your used Pixel when you switch back.