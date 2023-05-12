Amazon’s MacBook sale will save you up to $250 on any Air or Pro model

If you’re looking for a new MacBook, Apple’s lineup is as strong as its ever been, with brand-new MacBook Pros, a redesigned MacBook Air, and speed Apple silicon in everything. And today they’re all on sale. Amazon is slashing prices on the entire MacBook line, from the entry-level M1 Air all the way up to the flagship 16-inch Pro. Here are the best prices on each model:

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $800 ($199 off)

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is about two and a half years old, but it’s still a fantastic laptop. You can choose between silver, space gray, or gold, with an excellent keyboard and the classic MacBook Air wedge design.

M2 MacBook Air (512GB): $1,349 ($150 off)

The M2 MacBook Air has a new chip and a new design, with a slightly larger display (13.6 inches vs 13.3 inches) than the M1 model. While the 256GB model is also on sale for $150 off, we recommend the 512GB model, which gives you more storage and a faster drive.

M2 13-inch MacBook Pro (512GB): $1,300 ($199 off)

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is the only MacBook model with a new design and an old chip, but it’s not a bad laptop. Plus it’s the only one with a Touch Bar. Like the M2 Air, we recommend this model over the 256GB one for $1,100.

14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB): $1,749 ($250 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB): $2,249 ($250 off)

The newest MacBook Pro has Apple’s M2 Pro processor and a few other goodies such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, but for the most part, you’re getting a refreshed M1. Not that there’s anything wrong with that—the MacBook Pro’s 2021 redesign brought an incredible display, tons of ports, and a massive speed boost.