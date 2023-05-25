Macworld Podcast: Your hot takes on the M3, fun Macs, subscription software, and more

On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it’s all about your hot takes! You have thoughts on the latest happenings in the world of Apple! Let’s hear what you have to say! All of the comments mentioned in the show can be seen below.
This is episode 842 with Karen Haslam, David Price, and Roman Loyola.
Mac comeback powered by the M3
A report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple is testing its upcoming M3 chip, with the possibility of it being used in new Macs by the end of this year or early next. That report generated a few interesting reactions.
Where’s the fun with the Mac?
Earlier this month, the iMac celebrated its 25th anniversary, allowing David Price to reflect on the state of Mac design. It’s not as fun as it used to be–Macs have gone from “groundbreaking aesthetically,” as David put it, to commodities. That spurred a mixed reaction from readers.
Apple subscription software
Apple released Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the iPad Pro, but the pricing model got everyone’s attention. Those apps cannot be bought outright; you pay either $4.99 per month or $49 per year, for either app. It’s subscription-based, Apple’s first foray into that sales model. And it’s not making users happy.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.