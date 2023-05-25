Macworld Podcast: Your hot takes on the M3, fun Macs, subscription software, and more

On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it’s all about your hot takes! You have thoughts on the latest happenings in the world of Apple! Let’s hear what you have to say! All of the comments mentioned in the show can be seen below.

This is episode 842 with Karen Haslam, David Price, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 842 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 842 on Spotify

Mac comeback powered by the M3

A report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple is testing its upcoming M3 chip, with the possibility of it being used in new Macs by the end of this year or early next. That report generated a few interesting reactions.

Hopefully they put it in an iMac and make the iMac more than just a Mac mini with a really good screen again. iMac always had a good screen but was also more powerful than the Mac mini, they’ve really dropped the appeal of the iMac which has always been my favorite. — ShadewHawk (@ShadewHawk) May 16, 2023

And if a decently tricked-out model costs nearly $5K, that sure wont spur significantly increased sales — BMWTwisty (@BMWTwisty) May 15, 2023

@Apple proving they just don’t get it. It’s not about power, it’s about price. — Russ (@theblackwhisper) May 15, 2023

Where’s the fun with the Mac?

Earlier this month, the iMac celebrated its 25th anniversary, allowing David Price to reflect on the state of Mac design. It’s not as fun as it used to be–Macs have gone from “groundbreaking aesthetically,” as David put it, to commodities. That spurred a mixed reaction from readers.

Fun was only a marketing strategy when 🍏 was a startup. It always wanted to become what it is today. — 10ya 🇺🇦🕊 (@NaumenkoTanya) May 8, 2023

Please dear lord stop comparing a desktop computer from the late 1990s to a desktop computer today. People today don’t want a fruity-colored iMac. They want a fruity-colored iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. — Michael Buckelew (@MichaelBuckelew) May 8, 2023



Tim Cook happen. Ever notice all the issues that came about since he took over. — Douglas (@AceOClubs81) May 8, 2023

Apple subscription software

Apple released Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the iPad Pro, but the pricing model got everyone’s attention. Those apps cannot be bought outright; you pay either $4.99 per month or $49 per year, for either app. It’s subscription-based, Apple’s first foray into that sales model. And it’s not making users happy.

Unfortunately, I suspect that your prediction is correct. I for certain won't be subscribing.



Over the last two years I have been switching apps to eliminate expensive subscriptions.



Bonus: Software quality and feature set is better outside of subscription software. — John Minick (@azpc_help) May 10, 2023

Better not. Fingers crossed enough people will hold off subscribing. — Hatchvocate 🐣🚗 (@GTI_ina_suit) May 10, 2023

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.