tvOS 16.5 unlocks multiview for MLS and MLB games on Apple TV 4K

Watch up to four simultaneous streams of soccer and baseball games.
Roman Loyola
Senior Editor, Macworld MAY 18, 2023 11:03 am PDT
Apple TV 4K multiview
Apple has announced that the tvOS 16.5 update has a new feature for all Apple TV 4K models: multiview mode for MLS Season Pass, Friday Night Baseball, and select MLS and MLB live shows. Multiview allows viewers to stream up to four games at the same time on a single screen.

Viewers can customize multiview by selecting games at the bottom of the screen, and then selecting a layout that displays either one prominent display and up to three adjacent, or a split-screen view. Switching back to single-screen mode can be done with just a click. Apple also offers audio adjustments, such as switching the home and away feeds for baseball games. It’s not clear whether Apple will open the feature up to third-party apps, but perhaps we’ll learn more at WWDC, which kicks off June 5.

Multiview requires an Apple TV 4K and tvOS 16.5. The update should install automatically, but a manual installation can be done by going to Settings > System > Software Updates > Update Software. Then click on Download and Install to download the update, and then click on Update Now to perform the installation.

MLS Season Pass is a subscription service within Apple TV that’s $14.99 per month or $99 per season, or $12.99/$79 if you subscribe to Apple TV+. Friday Night Baseball, which broadcasts two MB games on Friday nights with no blackout restriction, is included with all Apple TV+ subscriptions.

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

