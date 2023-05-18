tvOS 16.5 unlocks multiview for MLS and MLB games on Apple TV 4K

Apple has announced that the tvOS 16.5 update has a new feature for all Apple TV 4K models: multiview mode for MLS Season Pass, Friday Night Baseball, and select MLS and MLB live shows. Multiview allows viewers to stream up to four games at the same time on a single screen.

Viewers can customize multiview by selecting games at the bottom of the screen, and then selecting a layout that displays either one prominent display and up to three adjacent, or a split-screen view. Switching back to single-screen mode can be done with just a click. Apple also offers audio adjustments, such as switching the home and away feeds for baseball games. It’s not clear whether Apple will open the feature up to third-party apps, but perhaps we’ll learn more at WWDC, which kicks off June 5.

Multiview requires an Apple TV 4K and tvOS 16.5. The update should install automatically, but a manual installation can be done by going to Settings > System > Software Updates > Update Software. Then click on Download and Install to download the update, and then click on Update Now to perform the installation.

MLS Season Pass is a subscription service within Apple TV that’s $14.99 per month or $99 per season, or $12.99/$79 if you subscribe to Apple TV+. Friday Night Baseball, which broadcasts two MB games on Friday nights with no blackout restriction, is included with all Apple TV+ subscriptions.