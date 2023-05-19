This fully-loaded M1 Max MacBook Pro is a whopping $1,900 off today

The new M2 Max MacBook Pro is the fastest Apple laptop ever made, but the model it replaced is no slouch. And today, you can get one for a crazy low price: B&H Photo is selling a fully loaded 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor, 64GB of RAM, and 8TB of storage for $3,999, a savings of $1,900 and a thousand dollars less than the previous all-time low.

Even though you’re getting an older machine it’s still a monster. It has Apple’s top-of-the-line M1 Max processor with a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 8TB of storage, the most you can get in this machine. You’re also getting a brilliant 14.2-inch display with ProMotion, a fantastic keyboard, and lots of expansion, including three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card reader, and HDMI.

Other than the chip, there are only three differences between this laptop and the 2023 M2 model: WiFi 6E instead of WiFi 6 (which only matters if you have a WiFi 6E router), Bluetooth 5.3 instead of 5.0 (which has no discernible difference at the moment), and HDMI 2.1 instead of 2.0 (which lets you connect an 8K display). But when it comes to performance, this machine will still handle everything you can throw at it for years and years to come. And at $1,900 off, you can get yourself a Studio Display to go with it.