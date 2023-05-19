Apple begins macOS Ventura 13.5 beta testing as macOS 14 nears

Apple on Friday released the macOS Ventura 13.5 beta to developers. This is likely the last Ventura beta before Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on June 5, when Apple is expected to unveil macOS 14. The 13.5 beta release comes a day after Apple released Ventura 13.4 to the general public. That version includes a new Sports feed for Apple News, bug fixes, and security updates.
macOS Ventura 13.5: New features
Apple hasn’t posted release notes for the 13.5 beta yet, so it’s not yet known what’s in this beta. It will likely include few new features, however, as Apple looks ahead to the release of macOS 14 this fall.
macOS Ventura 13.5: How to install the beta
The macOS 13.5 public beta should arrive within a day or two following the developer beta. Apple changed the macOS beta process in version 13.4 so it’s tied to Apple IDs rather than individual machine profiles. Here’s how to join the program.
- Click Sign Up on the Apple Beta page and register with your Apple ID or sign up if you’ve previously registered.
- Click Enroll your Mac under the macOS tab.
- Head over to Software Update in System Settings.
- In the new Beta Updates tab, select macOS 13 Public Beta.
- Install the update that appears.
- Restart your Mac.