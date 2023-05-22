‘Ted Lasso’ and AFC Richmond gear coming to the online Apple Store

‘Ted Lasso’ was Apple TV+’s breakout hit, and it’s in the midst of its third and (possibly) final season. To promote the show, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple has struck up a partnership with Nike to sell ‘Ted Lasso’ merchandise at the online Apple Store starting in June.

According to Gurman, the Apple online store will sell gear priced at $35 and up that Nike has already made available in its online store. By the looks of the U.S. Nike online store, that includes AFC Richmond jerseys, hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and scarves. Gurman does not say if the online Apple Store will offer any new merchandise, nor is it clear if this partnership is for the U.S. only or if the U.K. online Apple store will also sell the merch.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ merch will not be available at retail Apple Stores, but shoppers will be able to scan a QR code at the store to be able to go directly to the ‘Ted Lasso’ section of the online Apple store. Apple doesn’t sell clothing at its retail stores, except for the store at Apple Park, which offers Apple-themed T-shirts. (I got a Siri waveform T-shirt at that store a long time ago.)

If you’re really serious about loading up on ‘Ted Lasso’ gear, then you should turn to the ‘Ted Lasso’ store at the WB website. Warner Bros. produces the show for Apple, along with a ton of themed gear, such as a decanter set ($250), a Movie Maniacs Ted Lasso figure ($33), a Ted Lasso Cardboard Cutout Standee ($45), or a Believe Logo Light ($33). These items aren’t made by Nike, so they’re not going to be for sale at the online Apple store.