The easiest way for Mac owners to build a website

Why you need your own website

If small-business owners didn’t understand the value of an online presence before lockdown, they certainly do now. Being online is key to growing your business. Whether you’re a writer, an artist, a photographer or an entrepreneur, a dedicated website showcasing your achievements is a brilliant way to reach clients and establish your reputation.

With social media afflicted by issues of trolling and impersonation, particularly as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter move to a subscription model for verification, the only way to be sure of your online identity is to run your own domain.

Building a website can be a hassle

The problem is that, unless you’re an experienced coder, building a website is an intimidating hassle. Even the most basic tools on the market tend to be web applications that follow Windows interface conventions, or use unfamiliar conventions of their own. Getting your site built by a professional, meanwhile, is expensive–prohibitively so if you’re trying to promote a side business with a limited budget.

Wouldn’t it be better if you could download a simple and affordable Mac tool and have it do all the work for you? Better still, one that features a ChatGPT-powered AI generator function that can build an entire website based on a brief summary of your needs?

Sparkle is the user-friendly alternative for Mac owners

If you’re a Mac owner looking to build an attractive website, Sparkle is your best option. It’s been built from the ground up as a native Mac application, which means macOS users will find it familiar and intuitive: the interface echoes the design of Apple applications such as Pages and Keynote, and will remind you why you chose to use a Mac in the first place.

Despite being straightforward to use, Sparkle is studded with handy features to make your website shine. It supports parallax animation and stunning video features. If you need calendar booking or a card payment system, Sparkle will implement those for you. You can use Sparkle’s enhanced website importer or the “Sketch and Figma plugins” to speed up your project. An automated SEO assistant will help you rank highly on Google, and you can password-protect pages for subscribers. Crucially, sites built with Sparkle are “static,” which means they are super-fast and hacker-resistant.

Best of all, Sparkle uses the latest AI technology to radically streamline the process, with a generator feature that can construct an entire website from a short prompt. No longer will you find yourself paralysed with indecision facing a blank slate: simply type in your business or activity type and a name, and a bespoke website will be built for you, ready for you to personalise in your own style. It’s like having a website builder with infinite templates.

Sparkle can be purchased outright for a one-off fee, or used on a subscription basis; Macworld readers can use the coupon code MW2023 for a 15% discount. And there’s a trial version, so you can see what you’re missing out on for free. Give it a try today.