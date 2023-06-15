Home / Mac
Macworld Podcast

Macworld Podcast: 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and macOS Sonoma

Listen to the Macworld Podcast episode 845.
Macworld Podcast
By Roman Loyola, Jason Cross and Michael Simon, Macworld JUN 15, 2023 12:30 am PDT
2023 Mac family
Image: Apple

The Mac takes center stage on this week’s episode of the Macworld Podcast! We have a new 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Studio, the unveiling of macOS Sonoma, and more!

This is episode 845 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 845 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 845 on Spotify

Get Info 

Click on the links below to learn more about what was discussed on the show. 

Subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.

Listen on Apple Podcasts