M2 Mac minis are now available in the Apple Certified Refurbished Store

Apple’s Certified Refurbished Store is a great place to get a new Mac that’s practically new, and right now, the store now has the Mac mini with the M2 chip in stock in the U.S. and U.K.

Apple released the M2 Mac mini in January, and this marks the first time it’s appeared in the Refurbished Store. Several different models are available; here’s a sampling:

The low-end standard configuration M2 Mac mini with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD for $509/£549, which is $90/£100 less than a brand new one.

The mid-tier standard configuration M2 Mac mini with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD for $679/£719, which is $120/£130 less than a brand new one.

Several other models with custom upgrades, such as more memory, larger SSDs, or 10GB ethernet.

The U.S. store does not have any M2 Pro Mac minis for sale but the U.K. store has several, including the standard configuration model with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD for £1,189, which is £210 less than a new version.

Go to the U.S. Apple Certified Refurbished Store or U.K. Apple Certified Refurbished Store to see the full stock of M2 Mac minis available. Keep a close eye on what you’re perusing, however, because Apple is still selling M1 and Intel Mac minis, and the website doesn’t offer an easy way to filter the product listing.

Apple has a rigorous process for the products it sells in the refurbished store. The company makes repairs and replaces parts so that the devices are just as good as new ones. As with new Apple products, refurbished devices have a one-year warranty, 90 days of tech support, and a 14-day return policy, and they are eligible for AppleCare coverage.

However, refurbished stock is limited, so if you can’t find what you’re looking for, come back later. Or you can check out our guide to the best places to buy a refurbished Mac. Also note that there are times when you shouldn’t invest in a refurbished Mac.