Madonna in the spotlight for Apple Fitness+ and Pride celebration

Apple on Thursday announced that its Artist Fitness series on Apple Fitness+ will feature Madonna. The company will also celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride month in June with a new series of workouts and meditations.

On June 5, workouts featuring Madonna’s music will be available. Madonna had a style impact on pop culture as well as in music, so the trainers in each workout are taking the Madonna theme one step further by dressing in one of Madonna’s looks. For example, trainer Tyrell Désean is “rocking a white lace wedding dress” inspired by Madonna’s hit song “Like a Virgin.” Trainer Anja Garcia sports a satin red dress similar to Madonna’s from the “Material Girl” music video.

On May 29, Apple will release seven new workouts and meditations “that honor the LGBTQ+ community.” The workouts will have music by LGBTQ+ and Pride lighting that represents the rainbow flag. A new meditation will reflect “on iconic leaders who have united communities in support of equal rights.”

A subscription to Apple Fitness+ is $9.99/£9.99 a month or $79.99/£79.99 annually. You can also get Apple Fitness+ as part of the Apple One bundle.

Earlier this week, Apple started selling the Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band to commemorate the equality movement for the LGBTQ+ community. Apple also released an Apple Watch face and iOS wallpaper that matches the band.