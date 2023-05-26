Save $250 on an M2 Pro MacBook Pro on Amazon

Amazon has a really good deal right now on a silver 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,449. How good a deal is it? The model that’s on sale is Apple’s mid-tier configuration which usually sells for $2,699, so you save $250. But even better: The $2,449 sale price is lower than the price of the low-end 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro (which is at its regular price on Amazon). So you get more MacBook for a lower price!

The mid-tier model has an M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. All MacBook Pros come with three Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, and a headphone jack to connect all your gear. Don’t worry about using a Thunderbolt port for charging, because the laptop also has a MagSafe 3 charging port and adapter.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the ideal laptop for pros on the go. It has a lot of processing power, and this model’s 1TB drive is a good size for most users. The big, 16-inch display is glorious to look at–in my review of the 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, I said the display is, “the best display Apple has used on a laptop to date.”