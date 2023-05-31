Memorial Day Sale: Get not one, but two 4K camera drones for only $139.97

If you want to add a professional touch to your video content, then you might consider adding a camera drone to your toolkit. But why have just one drone when two will let you get the job done twice as fast? That’s why we’re offering this economical bundle for Memorial Day which includes two camera drones at a reduced price so it’ll fit any production budget.

This package includes the hugely popular Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K drones. Both are equipped with dual cameras (4K in the front and 720p underneath), are easy to fly, and offer Wi-Fi connectivity so you can monitor them with your phone. They also feature a one-key auto return so they’re beginner friendly, and a 6-axis gyroscope for smoother flight.

Camera drones generally run for up to 12 minutes before they need to be charged. If you’re working on a video, that’s not a lot of time — And that’s precisely what makes this bundle so attractive. When one drone is charging, you can simply use the other to keep your production on schedule.

Get the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K wide-angle dual-camera drone bundle on sale for just $139.97 until May 31 at 11:59 pm, no coupon codes required.

Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle – $139.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.