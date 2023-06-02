Power your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPad with this $43 charger

The convenience of having smart devices at the ready is only slightly undercut by just how many cables they all need. You’re either stuck with a pile of chargers cluttering your space or juggling devices between a few cables. If you want to consolidate your cables and get it all done in one, get the Five-in-One Magnetic Wireless Charger. This modern-looking charging station can power four devices at once, and it’s 46% off.

Charge 4 devices with one charger

The Five-in-One Charger has three wireless charging spots and room for one wired connection. The wireless spots can power up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Make sure to check for compatibility before you purchase. The phone stand works with iPhone 12, 13, and 14 Series, and you can use the Apple Watch charger for series 2 through 7. Use the AirPods charger for AirPods 2, 3, and Pro or other Qi-compatible devices.

If you want to power up your tablet in the same place you’ve got all your other Apple devices charging, just plug it into the discreet USB port in the back of the charging station. Altogether, this charger has a maximum output of 15W, but power levels may get lower when multiple devices are connected.

Apple devices aren’t cheap, and it’s just a good practice to check third-party hardware’s safety certifications. This charger has multiple security certifications, including FCC, CE, RoHS, and protections for overheating control, overvoltage, and temperature control. It even has three separate heat sinks to regulate temperature.

This charger could be a practical and aesthetically pleasing match for an office space or your own nightstand. It even has an LED lamp built into the base with three levels of illumination.

Put away some of those cluttered cables

If you want a single charger for four devices that looks good even when it’s not in use, this limited-time sale may be your chance.



