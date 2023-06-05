Apple’s first 45 years were just the beginning. Welcome to 2023

Welcome to our weekly Apple Breakfast column, which includes all the Apple news you missed last week in a handy bite-sized roundup. We call it Apple Breakfast because we think it goes great with a Monday morning cup of coffee or tea, but it’s cool if you want to give it a read during lunch or dinner hours too.

Apple’s fourth revolution

A week before the Macworld San Francisco keynote kicked off on January 9, 2007, Apple updated its website on New Year’s Day with a cryptic message that read, “The first 30 years were just the beginning. Welcome to 2007,” an obvious tease for the expo. But until Steve Jobs took the stage and said, “Every once in a while a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything,” no one had any idea what was coming.

It’s hard to believe in an age where everything leaks, but we really didn’t know Apple was planning to turn the mobile phone industry on its head with the iPhone. There were rumblings for years that Apple had experimented with an iPod that could make calls—there was even a joke slide in the keynote about it—but nothing had risen to the level of imminent release, so it wasn’t clear what the tease was referring to.

This time we know. When Apple writes “Code new worlds,” and “A new era begins,” there’s little doubt that it’s referring to its new AR/VR headset that has been rumored for years. And even though we know what’s coming this time, it’s no less of a monumental event.

The launch of Apple’s headset might feel like an eventuality or a foregone conclusion, but watching its unveiling today will be one of the pivotal moments in Apple’s history, along with the iPhone, the iPod, and the original Macintosh. The iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods are all huge category-defining products for Apple, but they don’t sit with the big ones. The headset will.

Even if it isn’t clear at the start, the headset is one of those devices that could fundamentally change Apple’s direction. Like the iPhone and iPod, it will endure its share of ridicule for its high price and derivative functionality, people will complain about its design and point out its deficiencies. But in a year or five, the rest of the world will catch up to Apple’s vision.

Much like the iPhone and iPod, the headset we see today will be a lot different than the one that breaks through and becomes the one everyone wants. But make no mistake, today is as big of a keynote as the one on January 9, 2007; the only difference is this time we know it’s coming. There are plenty of unknowns—the design of the device chief among them—but today’s keynote won’t be a surprise on the level of Macworld San Francisco 2007. No matter. It’s still one of the four most exciting announcements in Apple’s history.

Time will tell if the headset will be as big as the revolutions that preceded it, but those arguments are for another day. Today, let’s just enjoy the show.

Apple Music Classical lands on Android–but iPad and Mac users hear crickets.

If you haven’t moved from My Photo Stream to iCloud Photos, time is running out.

Apple Music Classical lands on Android–but iPad and Mac users hear crickets.

If you haven't moved from My Photo Stream to iCloud Photos, time is running out.