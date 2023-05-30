Apple Reality Pro leak reveals a seriously high-res display—4K for each eye

If you thought your MacBook Pro has an incredible screen, wait until you try on Apple’s AR mixed-reality headset for the first time. According to a new rumor, the headset will have an expansive display puts a 1.4-inch 4K screen in front of each eye.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants and a reliable source of information regarding display tech, claims to have received the final display specs for the AR headset that is reportedly launching next week:

Micro OLED

1.41 inches (measured diagonally)

4,000ppi

More than 5,000 nits of brightness

To put it mildly, those are absurd specs. For reference, the PlayStation VR2 headset has a pair of 2000×2040 displays with a ppi of around 850. The latest HoloLens had a max brightness of 500 nits. Also, none of the current devices on the market use Micro OLED—which has superior brightness and black levels than mini LED. Presumably, the headset’s display will also support ProMotion with a 120Hz or higher refresh rate.

Considering this is just one aspect of the headset and is a very high-end part, the reports of a $3,000 price tag are likely accurate. Apple is clearly sparing no expense with the first generation of the Reality Pro headset.

Apple is expected to launch the headset during its WWDC keynote on Monday, June 5. You can watch it live at 10amPT/1pm ET.