Home / Apple / News
News

Leaked prototypes reveal the colorful Apple accessories we never got

Pink AirPods? A gold MagSafe Charger? They almost happened.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld MAY 31, 2023 4:15 am PDT
Magsafe Charger colored prototypes leak
Image: Twitter/@Kosutami

As WWDC approaches, we’re expecting a few last-minute leaks and rumors to get us even more excited about the big event. But first, we have something that won’t be showing up during Monday’s keynote—or ever. According to images shared by Twitter user Kosutami, Apple made alternate versions of AirPods and iPhone accessories that never saw the light of day.

Kosutami claims Apple made “colored” prototypes of the MagSafe charging puck similar to the MacBook charging cable that comes in silver, space gray, and midnight, “but with more saturation.” The leaker shares an image of a Magsafe charger with a gold ring and cable to illustrate the rumor.

They also claim Apple was once working on a “Magic Charger” that looked something like a larger version of the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock that was discontinued last year. According to Kosutami, the Magic Charger would have been sold in the same array of colors, presumably gold, silver, space gray, and a variety of other colors.

In a follow-up report, Kosutami also shared images of the first-gen AirPods case in pink to match the rose gold iPhone 7. The report claims Apple planned to launch the first-gen AirPods in “Pink, ProductRED, Purple, Black, Blonde.” The leaker claims Apple was planning on launching a purple iPhone 7 but canceled it at the last minute. 

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: