Macs will be a ‘major focus’ at WWDC as several new models are on the way

With less than a week to go before the WWDC keynote, rumors are continuing to roll in as we anticipate one of the most important keynotes in Apple’s history as it unveils the long-anticipated AR headset to the world. And according to a new report from Mark Gurman, that won’t be the only new product Apple brings to the show.

In a tweet, Gurman reports that “several new Macs” will arrive at WWDC as one of the three “major focus areas” of the keynote (the various operating systems and headset are the other two). Unsurprisingly, he says that the keynote will be “one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours.”

I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 31, 2023

We’ve long expected Apple to launch the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC, but Gurman’s tweet indicates that numerous models are arriving. That means an update to the Mac Studio, which is still running an M1 chip, the first Apple silicon-based Mac Pro, and 24-inch iMac could all get updates at WWDC.

If Apple updates the Mac Studio or Mac Pro, that also means the M2 Ultra chip will arrive as well. Apple introduced the M2 Max processor in January with the 2023 MacBook Pro, but the M1 Ultra still holds the crown as the fastest processor for the Mac, making things more than a little confusing for buyers. There’s a chance we also get the M3 processor, though recent rumors suggest the chip won’t arrive until later 2023 or 2024.

We’re also expecting macOS 14 to make its debut, though the update is likely to be a small one with few new notable features. You can watch the WWDC keynote live as it happens beginning at 10am PT on Monday.