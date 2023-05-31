Home / Apple / News
Apple declares the start of ‘a new era’ in thinly veiled WWDC tease

Okay, we get it, the headset it coming.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld MAY 31, 2023 10:36 am PDT
Apple logo warped in WWDC tease
If you needed any more convincing that Apple will unveil a new mixed-reality headset at WWDC next week, Apple itself is basically teasing the announcement in a new Twitter ad.

In a tweet promoting WWDC, Apple boldly declares “A new era begins” on June 5. The tweet includes a gif showing an Apple logo that morphs into a heart and back into the Apple logo. Anyone who likes the tweet will receive a reminder tweet on the morning of June 5 to watch the keynote at 10 am PT.

While WWDC always includes Apple’s newest software advancements and could be described as “a new era” every year, it’s hard not to read this as a reference to the anticipated launch of the mixed-reality headset. While Apple is expected to launch numerous products at the event, “a new era” certainly speaks to something bigger than a 15-inch MacBook Air or some new iOS 17 features.

According to years of rumors, the headset is part of a years-long plan to bring AR and VR mainstream and ultimately supplant the iPhone with a pair of high-tech glasses. The device debuting next week will certainly be significantly larger than that, with a rumored design that resembles a pair of ski goggles and an extremely high price tag, likely topping $3,000. 

However, Apple is playing a long game with the headset and isn’t expecting sales out of the gate. Rather, it wants to use this high-end headset to pique curiosities and anticipation for a more affordable model coming in 2025.

Apple’s WWDC keynote is on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Here’s what you need to know about WWDC as well as how to watch the keynote.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

