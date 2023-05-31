Apple declares the start of ‘a new era’ in thinly veiled WWDC tease

If you needed any more convincing that Apple will unveil a new mixed-reality headset at WWDC next week, Apple itself is basically teasing the announcement in a new Twitter ad.

In a tweet promoting WWDC, Apple boldly declares “A new era begins” on June 5. The tweet includes a gif showing an Apple logo that morphs into a heart and back into the Apple logo. Anyone who likes the tweet will receive a reminder tweet on the morning of June 5 to watch the keynote at 10 am PT.

A new era begins. Join us for #WWDC23 on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT.



Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/T1pDvEzvys — Apple (@Apple) May 31, 2023

While WWDC always includes Apple’s newest software advancements and could be described as “a new era” every year, it’s hard not to read this as a reference to the anticipated launch of the mixed-reality headset. While Apple is expected to launch numerous products at the event, “a new era” certainly speaks to something bigger than a 15-inch MacBook Air or some new iOS 17 features.

According to years of rumors, the headset is part of a years-long plan to bring AR and VR mainstream and ultimately supplant the iPhone with a pair of high-tech glasses. The device debuting next week will certainly be significantly larger than that, with a rumored design that resembles a pair of ski goggles and an extremely high price tag, likely topping $3,000.

However, Apple is playing a long game with the headset and isn’t expecting sales out of the gate. Rather, it wants to use this high-end headset to pique curiosities and anticipation for a more affordable model coming in 2025.

Apple’s WWDC keynote is on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Here’s what you need to know about WWDC as well as how to watch the keynote.