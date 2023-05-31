Get ready for next week’s new Macs with $250 off the Apple Studio Display

Apple’s Studio Display isn’t just a gorgeous monitor—it also has features you won’t find on other monitors, including spatial audio, Center Stage, and a built-in USB-C hub. It’s also much more expensive than other displays but today’s sale definitely helps: Amazon is selling the 27-inch Apple Studio Display for $1,350, a savings of $249 and one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

The Studio Display is an excellent monitor with a 27-inch 5K Retina display sporting 600 nits of brightness, True Tone, and a P3 wide color gamut. It also has a built-in 12MP ultra-wide camera with Center Stage support, support for Siri and spatial audio sound, as well as three USB-C ports with enough power to charge a MacBook.

In our review, we called it “an affordable alternative to the Pro Display XDR,” but didn’t love its price tag. But at this price, it gets our full recommendation­—especially with new Macs coming at WWDC. So go grab one before the price shoots back up.