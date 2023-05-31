Get ready for next week’s new Macs with $250 off the Apple Studio Display

Apple’s Studio Display isn’t just a gorgeous monitor—it also has features you won’t find on other monitors, including spatial audio, Center Stage, and a built-in USB-C hub. It’s also much more expensive than other displays but today’s sale definitely helps: Amazon is selling the 27-inch Apple Studio Display for $1,350, a savings of $249 and one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.
The Studio Display is an excellent monitor with a 27-inch 5K Retina display sporting 600 nits of brightness, True Tone, and a P3 wide color gamut. It also has a built-in 12MP ultra-wide camera with Center Stage support, support for Siri and spatial audio sound, as well as three USB-C ports with enough power to charge a MacBook.
In our review, we called it “an affordable alternative to the Pro Display XDR,” but didn’t love its price tag. But at this price, it gets our full recommendation—especially with new Macs coming at WWDC. So go grab one before the price shoots back up.