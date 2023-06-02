Grab a 4-pack of AirTags for just $80 in rare 2023 sale

Apple’s AirTags are a great way to track anything that isn’t an Apple product—keys, wallets, luggage, etc. And today you can get four of them for just $20 each: Amazon is selling a four-pack of AirTags for $80, a savings of $36 off the individual price and the best price we’ve seen in 2023 for this bundle.

Quite simply, AirTags add Find My support to non-Apple products. They connect to the app just like a Mac or an iPhone to alert you when something is left behind and use the network to quickly find lost items. You can easily put one in a pocket or a bag, but you’ll need a case or keyring if you want to attach it to a set of keys or a zipper.

We rarely see AirTags go on sale and we don’t know how long it will last, so if you want a pack, go grab it before the price jumps back up.