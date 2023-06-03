Make calls, play music and more on this affordable smartwatch

If you were waiting for the Apple Watch to finally become affordable… well, you might be waiting awhile. Luckily, there’s a full-featured alternative waiting in the wings. The Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch has a ton of functionality tucked into a compact package that’s well under $40.

As a fitness watch, it fits the bill inside and out with IP67 waterproofing and a host of step counter and vital health readout modes, not to mention a sleep monitor. It can play favorite tunes from your smartphone playlist and give you message alerts, and you can make and receive calls right from the watch. You can find it easily with an alert buzzer, and it even tells time. It’s basically everything you need in a smartwatch with a sleek interface to tie it all together.

Right now, you can get the Chronowatch C-Max for $34.97, down $12 from the previous sale price.

Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch (Pink) – $34.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.