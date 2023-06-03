Listen wirelessly anywhere with these $37.99 JBL earbuds

The whole point of wireless earbuds is freedom. And whatever that means to you, JBL’s new TUNE 220 TWS Bluetooth Earphones cover all the bases in a package that’s both portable and affordable.

As you’d expect from any JBL personal audio device, the sound is first-rate. 12mm drivers in each ear deliver crisp sound across the frequency spectrum, but what really sets this gear apart is the battery life. Fully charged, you can expect 3 hours of continuous playtime, or 16 hours with the pocket-sized charging case. What’s more, JBL’s dual connect mode lets you listen with one earbud while the other charges up. And with the internal memory, you only need to pair your earbuds once through Bluetooth 5.0. After that, they connect automatically to whatever device holds your favorite playlist.

Right now, you can get the JBL TUNE 220 Earphones for $37.99, down more than $60 from the original MSRP.

JBL TUNE 220 TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones – $37.99

