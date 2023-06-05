WWDC 2023 last-minute rumors: AR/VR headset, iOS 17, and more

It seems like we’ve been waiting forever, but the first Apple keynote of 2023 is finally here—and it’s a big one. We’re expecting a ton of announcements at WWDC 2023, from the unveiling of iOS 17 and macOS 14 to the launch of Apple’s first mixed-reality headset. Here’s everything you need to know before the event begins.

WWDC 2023: Latest news and rumors

Apple Store down: As usual, Apple has taken its online store down hours before the keynote, which is a sign that new products will be available for purchase or preorder.

Apple building demo structures: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple has built “two demonstration areas” ahead of today’s event. According to the report, one is inside the Steve Jobs Theater as usual, but Apple has also prepared a second temporary structure exclusively for demoing the headset.

No more ‘Hey Siri’: Gurman reports that Apple may drop the “Hey” from its hands-free “Hey Siri” prompt in iOS 17.

Apple headset colors: According to leaker billbil_kun writing for French tech site Dealabs, the AR/VR headset will be available in several colors, including black, blue, grey, green, and pink. The same report claims it will be available with either 128GB or 256GB.

watchOS 10 Weather app redesign: Among the many changes expected in watchOS 10 is a new Weather app that looks more like the iOS 16 version.

Mac Pro stock dwindling: Most configurations of the Mac Pro on Apple.com are back-ordered by 4 weeks and won’t ship until July.

WWDC 2023: How to watch the keynote

The WWDC 2023 keynote will start at 10 am PT and will be streaming on Apple.com and YouTube. Here’s how to watch WWDC live. You can also watch the keynote below.