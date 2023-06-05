iOS 17 drops support for iPhone 8 and iPhone X

If you have an iPhone 8 or iPhone X—or even something older—and are excited about the new features in iOS 17, you might want to consider an upgrade this fall. When the update is released later this year (likely in September), it will drop support for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X that are currently supported by iOS 16.

By then, those phones will be six years old. Apple generally supports iPhones up to about five years old with its latest operating systems, and of course, some features require even newer hardware to be supported.

iPhones compatible with iOS 17

Here are the phones with which you’ll be able to use iOS 17.

Phone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE(2nd gen or later)

Some features require newer iPhones

Of course, some features simply require newer hardware than what you’ll find in an iPhone XR. The enhanced autocorrect that uses a new machine learning model and supports in-line corrections and full-sentence completions requires an iPhone 12 or later, for example. Other features require other specific new hardware. For instance, while FaceTime on Apple TV will work with any iPhone that supports iOS 17, it requires a 2nd-generation Apple TV 4K.