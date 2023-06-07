The M2 MacBook Air in Midnight just hit its lowest price ever

Apple only just cut the price of the M2 MacBook Air days ago and there’s already an even better price: B&H Photo is selling the 256GB MacBook Air in Midnight, Space Gray, or Silver for $999, a savings of $200 and the best price we’ve ever seen in these colors. The Starlight color, which was previously the only colorway to sell for this price, is $50 more.

The M2 MacBook Air has a gorgeous Pro-inspired design that’s lighter and thinner than the M1 model with an incredible 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with skinny bezels, 18 hours of battery life, MagSafe for fast charging, and a 1080p webcam. With 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, it’ll be ready for macOS 14 Sonoma this fall and years of updates to come.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the M2 MacBook Air “wonderfully thin and light with a big beautiful display and killer battery life.” And at this price, it’s a bargain too.