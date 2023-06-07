Apple’s back-to-school sale includes gift cards with select products

The school year has just ended in most of the U.S., but it’s never too soon to start thinking about next year. If a new Mac or iPad is what you have in mind, you can take advantage of Apple’s back-to-school deal that the company recently announced.

When you shop at Apple’s Education Store, you can get an Apple gift card when buying an eligible product. Here’s a list of what you can get:

iMac , MacBook Pro , or MacBook Air : $150 Apple gift card

, , or : $150 Apple gift card Mac mini : $100 Apple gift card

: $100 Apple gift card 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, or iPad Air: $100 Apple gift card

The Education Store offers pricing that’s lower than the regular Apple Store. For example, the new 15-inch MacBook Air is $1,199, which is $100 less than the regular price. An iPad Air is $549, which is $50 less than the regular price.

This offer is available now and end on October 2, 2023. K-12 and higher education students, parents, teachers, faculty, and staff are eligible.

Apple also offers a similar promotion in the U.K. and the rest of Europe, but the company has not revealed when it will be available. We’ll update our Apple Back to School sale guide when offers start across the globe.

Last year, Apple started offering gift cards in its back-to-school promotion. Previous to 2022, Apple offered free AirPods with each qualifying purchase.