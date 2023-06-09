Make your own 27-inch iMac with $370 off an M2 Mac mini-Studio Display bundle

We don’t know if Apple will ever release a larger iMac ever again, but if you really want one right now you can build on yourself—and save a bundle on the bundle. Amazon is selling the 27-inch Studio Display for $1,350 and the 512GB M2 Mac mini for $679, a total savings of $369 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The package comes to $2,029, which is about what you would pay for a mythical 27-inch M2 iMac with 512GB of storage. For example, the 2020 iMac started at $1,799 for 256GB of storage and $1,999 for 512GB of storage. And that machine came with a 10th-gen 3.1 GHz Core i5 processor, which is a far cry from the M2 Pro.

As far as what you’re getting, the Studio Display is essentially an iMac display with 5K resolution, a 12MP camera with Center Stage, six speakers with spatial audio support, and Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. On the Mac side, the Mac mini has a powerful M2 processor with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack.

And with a tiny footprint, the iMac can be tucked away just like a real iMac. So if the 24-inch iMac is too small for you, build your own while the price is lower than ever.