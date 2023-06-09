Home / Mac
Make your own 27-inch iMac with $370 off an M2 Mac mini-Studio Display bundle

Save $250 on the Studio Display and $120 on the Mac Mini at Amazon right now.
Executive Editor, Macworld JUN 9, 2023 9:52 am PDT
Image: Willis Lai / Foundry

We don’t know if Apple will ever release a larger iMac ever again, but if you really want one right now you can build on yourself—and save a bundle on the bundle. Amazon is selling the 27-inch Studio Display for $1,350 and the 512GB M2 Mac mini for $679, a total savings of $369 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The package comes to $2,029, which is about what you would pay for a mythical 27-inch M2 iMac with 512GB of storage. For example, the 2020 iMac started at $1,799 for 256GB of storage and $1,999 for 512GB of storage. And that machine came with a 10th-gen 3.1 GHz Core i5 processor, which is a far cry from the M2 Pro.

As far as what you’re getting, the Studio Display is essentially an iMac display with 5K resolution, a 12MP camera with Center Stage, six speakers with spatial audio support, and Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. On the Mac side, the Mac mini has a powerful M2 processor with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack.

And with a tiny footprint, the iMac can be tucked away just like a real iMac. So if the 24-inch iMac is too small for you, build your own while the price is lower than ever.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

