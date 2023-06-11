iScanner makes your phone into a photo and document creator for just $39.99.

Isn’t your phone amazing? Sure, its laundry list of accomplishments is already a mile long, but did you know you can also use your iPhone or iPad as a professional-grade document scanner now too?

iScanner is an app that does just that, working with your device’s camera to create crystal clear, perfectly rendered high-quality digital documents.

With its AI-enhanced system, iScanner can capture, then recreate documents, photos, IDs, receipts, and more without the blurriness, pixelation, and other flaws you often see when making copies of copies.

And unlike the usual hassle that comes from trying to update, edit or sign a PDF, iScanner makes it incredibly easy to not only create documents with its all-purpose editor and file manager abilities but to also include all the functionality we’ve come to demand.

For everyone from executives and professionals to students and even kids, iScanner stands ready to create documents in your chosen file format as well, including JPG, XLS, PPT, TXT, and more.

With more than 100 million downloads, iScanner is the no. 1 scanning app in the Apple App Store. “The iScanner app is yet another example of cleverly leveraging an always-connected camera to do more than just intelligently make photos look prettier,” raved Gizmodo.

