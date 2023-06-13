This awesome Amazon sale makes it a very very good day to buy AirPods

You can generally find a pair of AirPods on sale, but it’s rare that they’re all on sale at the same time. Today’s one of those days—Amazon is cutting the price of every model of AirPods it sells, from the older second-gen model to the high-end AirPods Max and even the wired EarPods:

The 2nd-gen AirPods Pro have the same design as their predecessor, but they’re all-new on the inside, with 2X better noise cancellation, longer battery life, and a new Adaptive Transparency mode that automatically blocks out harmful noises. You’ll also get all of the new features coming in iOS 17.

Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods bring several upgrades over the 2nd-gen model, including personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, sweat and water resistance, adaptive EQ, and most importantly, longer battery life. They also have a slightly refined design with touch controls. Note: This model has a wired charging case and needs to be plugged in with a Lightning cable to charge.

Apple’s older AirPods are missing several of the features found in the 3rd-gen model, but they’re still fantastic earbuds, especially when you can get them for under $100. You’ll get over 24 hours of listening, “Hey Siri” support, and simple touch and tap controls

Earbuds aren’t for everyone, which is why Apple makes AirPods Max. Apple’s highest-end headphones have a striking design featuring magnetic ear cups and a soft mesh headband available in five colors. With an Apple-designed dynamic driver and the H1 chip, you’ll get incredible sound, noise cancelation, Spatial Audio, and 20 hours of battery life.

OK, these aren’t actually AirPods, but if you don’t want wireless buds, Apple still makes its old-fashioned EarPods that made the iPod so famous. They’re simple yet functional, and at just $17 you don’t need to be paranoid if you lose them.