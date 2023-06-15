Discover the power of AI with this Intro to ChatGPT course — just $20

Everyone has heard about ChatGPT by now. But few of us truly understand what it is or how it works. And even fewer know how this AI tech can be applied to our day-to-day lives right now. So we’re offering the Introduction to ChatGPT course at a discounted price so everyone can get on the same page.

Introduction to ChatGPT is a web-based learning resource that familiarizes students with this groundbreaking AI technology. It features 25 hours of total training content which can be taken at any time, day or night. You’ll learn the very basics, understand how the technology works, and discover how it can be used to create content, write code, analyze data, and more.

Then, once you’ve successfully completed all the course modules, you’ll receive a certificate of completion provided you answer test questions at a passing rate. Considering how new ChatGPT is and how much it’s going to evolve over the years, getting familiar with it now makes a lot of sense. And since you can purchase the course on sale, it’s an economical way to do so.

Get the Introduction to ChatGPT course for the limited-time price of just $19.99.

Introduction to ChatGPT – $19.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.