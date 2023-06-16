Home / Mac
Deal

Take $300 off the M1 Max Mac Studio in rock-bottom closeout sale

Expercom is selling the previous-generation Mac Studio for the best price we've ever seen.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld JUN 16, 2023 7:25 am PDT
Mac Studio Display
Image: Willis Lai/Foundry

There’s a new Mac Studio for sale with a faster chip and enhanced HDMI, but if you’re simply looking for a fast Mac desktop, the M1 model is still a great option. And today it’s cheaper than ever: Expercom is selling the Mac Studio with an M1 max processor and 512GB of storage for $1,699, a savings of $300, and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Mac Studio is a tiny powerhouse with a `0-core CPU/24-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage all packed into a 7.7-inch-square enclosure. You get four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-Z ports, HDMI, and Ethernet on the back, and two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front. Like the Mac mini, it doesn’t come with a keyboard, mouse, or monitor.

In our 4.5-star review, we praised the Mac Studio’s performance and said it was “worth the investment at all levels.” And after $300 off, it’s an even smarter investment.

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: