Take $300 off the M1 Max Mac Studio in rock-bottom closeout sale

There’s a new Mac Studio for sale with a faster chip and enhanced HDMI, but if you’re simply looking for a fast Mac desktop, the M1 model is still a great option. And today it’s cheaper than ever: Expercom is selling the Mac Studio with an M1 max processor and 512GB of storage for $1,699, a savings of $300, and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Mac Studio is a tiny powerhouse with a `0-core CPU/24-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage all packed into a 7.7-inch-square enclosure. You get four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-Z ports, HDMI, and Ethernet on the back, and two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front. Like the Mac mini, it doesn’t come with a keyboard, mouse, or monitor.

In our 4.5-star review, we praised the Mac Studio’s performance and said it was “worth the investment at all levels.” And after $300 off, it’s an even smarter investment.