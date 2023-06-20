New Maps, Calendar, and search integrations are coming to Chrome on iOS

Google on Tuesday announced four new features for its Chrome browser on iPhone and iPad. [You didn’t know that you don’t have to use Safari? You don’t!]

Google Chrome is available in the App Store for free. After installing Chrome, you can set Chrome as the default browser on your iPhone or iPad by opening the Settings app, then scrolling down to the Chrome tab. Tap the Default Browser App setting and select Chrome instead of Safari. Here’s a look at the features coming to your devices in a future update:

View address in mini Google Maps Google With addresses on a webpage, you can now press and hold on an address to get an option to view the address in a mini Google Maps pop-up within Chrome. According to Google, Chrome uses AI to detect the address and provide the Maps option.

Create calendar events Google To make a Google Calendar event from a webpage, you’ll be able to press and hold a date on a webpage, and an option to add it to Google Calendar will appear. Chrome will automatically fill the event with details such as the description, location, and time.

Better Website translations Google Chrome already uses AI models to detect a webpage’s language and suggest a translation but will soon expand on this feature by allowing you to translate a specific section of a website.