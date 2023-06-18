Get a 10TB lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Cloud Storage for just $70

Cloud storage might seem an inexpensive way to keep files. But after a few years, the cost of renewing an annual subscription is going to add up. Want something that’s a little more cost-effective? Then check out Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage — especially until June 20 since you can get a lifetime subscription to 10TB of space with extra savings.

Prism Drive offers subscribers access to a huge amount of secure cloud-based space with which to store all of their files. How they differ is in the cost — while other providers charge you to renew a subscription every year, Prism Drive instead charges you only once when you first sign up. And for that one low payment, you’ll enjoy a lifetime of service with no renewal fees or any other charges, which makes it far more economical over the long term.

If you like the security that a cloud backup provides, then this is a deal that’s worth taking advantage of. You can use it to store any file, and it’ll work across all your devices too. And people who already use Prism Drive love it (it’s received a strong rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars) so you’ll get good value for the money that you spend.

Get a lifetime subscription to 10TB of space with Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for just $69.97 until June 20, no coupon codes are required.

Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (10TB) – $69.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.