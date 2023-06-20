This MacBook Pro sale for $1,700 off is so good we thought it was an error

The M2 MacBook Pro is a fantastic laptop but it doesn’t bring all that much more than the previous version—and at this price, you’d be crazy to buy a new one: B&H Photo is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage for $3,199, an incredible savings of $1,700 and the best price we’ve ever seen. You can also get the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the same specs and 2TB of storage for $2,499.

Even though it’s nearly two years old, this laptop is still one of the best Macs you can buy. It has an M1 Max processor with a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU, as well as maxed-out 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage. It also has the same remarkable ProMotion display as the new version, an excellent keyboard, and plenty of connectivity, including three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader.

So what’s different between this model and the M2 Max one? Other than a faster chip, the new model has upgraded wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi 6E versus Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth (5.3 versus 5), and a newer HDMI port (2 versus 2.1) with the ability to run higher-resolution monitors. But unless you have a brand-new router or an 8K monitor, the savings here are far worth the sacrifices.