Five iOS 17 features that aren’t in the public beta—and won’t be ready in time for launch

When iOS 17 launches in the fall, it will bring a wealth of improvements and new features: Contact posters, live voicemail transcription, StandBy, FaceTime messages, new autocorrect and dictation, Siri improvements, and a lot more. But some of the coolest features won’t be there when you update your iPhone. While they’re part of the iOS 17 feature set, they’re not coming until later this year.

Apple does this every year with iOS updates, and it’s no cause for concern. It just means that some features are earmarked for iOS 17.1, 17.2, or 17.3, and Apple is telling us about all of them now. In fact, sometimes one or two of the “coming later this year” features slip into the next year. Here are the iOS 17 features Apple says are coming in an update after the initial release.

AirDrop over the Internet

One of iOS 17’s nifty changes to AirDrop is that you can initiate it just by bringing your iPhone near the recipient’s iPhone. That part is coming with the iOS 17 release.

But another handy change is that, if someone is sending you a couple of big videos and several dozen photos, you don’t have to sit there for ten minutes waiting for the transfer to complete. You can start an AirDrop and then go your separate ways, and the AirDrop will continue over the internet, at full quality. You and the sender just have to be signed into iCloud.

That second part, the internet transfer, won’t be available until some time after the initial iOS 17 release.

Journal app

Apple showed off its new app Journal at WWDC, and it seems pretty great. Make notes about your day, include pictures or music or locations, and all the suggestions happen on-device and the iCloud syncing is end-to-end encrypted. You can even lock your journal.

But we’re going to have to wait until “later this year” to start our journaling…er…journey.

Collaborative Apple Music playlists

Music fans have been asking for shared or collaborative playlists in Apple Music for years. It’s one of those things that keeps people on Spotify.

It’s finally coming to iOS 17. Or at least, iOS 17.1, or 17.2, or maybe 17.3. That’s when you’ll be able to share Apple Music playlists with friends who can add, remove, and reorder songs, and you can all use emoji to react to song choices in Now Playing.

AirPlay in hotel rooms

Playing your own content on a hotel TV is a major pain. Apple’s going to work with hotel chains to add AirPlay to their TVs, which is just what we want. You’ll scan a QR code on the TV to connect to it, and just stream what you want from your phone to the TV in your room.

That one’s not coming until some time after the iOS 17 release, and if we’re honest, it’s probably going to be a year or more before most travelers encounter it. Only a few select hotels are expected to roll it out later this year, with more to follow.

NameDrop to Apple Watch

Together with the new AirDrop features comes NameDrop, Apple’s branding for a feature Android has had for a long time. Just bring your iPhone really close to another one to send them your contact info (and you can control which contact info they get and don’t get). You’ll even be able to do it on someone’s Apple Watch. Neat!

Except the Apple Watch part is coming, you guessed it, later this year in a software update. It also requires an Apple Watch Series 6 or later, Apple Watch SE, or Apple Watch Ultra.