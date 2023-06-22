Macworld Podcast: What’s new with iOS 17

Apple revealed iOS 17 at WWDC, and it looks like it’s more than a maintenance release. We talk about the features of iOS 17 that caught our eye, in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 846 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Click on the links below to learn more about what was discussed on the show.
- iOS 17: These five new features make us eager to upgrade
- A bunch of great iOS 17 features didn’t make the WWDC keynote
- The best new iOS 17 feature is a toggle
- iOS 17 Developer Beta made available to all
