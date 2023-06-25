Capture stunning 4K video from up to 330’ away with this $90 camera drone

Growing a brand? Then your best bet is to start producing and sharing video content via social media. But, before getting started, you first need the right equipment — So we’re offering the Epic Flight S89 4K HD drone at $160 off the regular price so it’s easier than ever to get started.

The Epic Flight S89 is a beginner-friendly drone that captures photos and video in stunning 4K — perfect for producing content for social media. It features smart technology that allows it to hover and land all on its own, it offers a long battery life, and you can control it easily with the included remote. And it has a flight range of 330’, which is excellent for a drone at this price point

Marketing experts agree that video has grown to be one of the most important factors when it comes to brand recognition. But there’s so much of it out there, you need to add professional production values if you want to garner attention — which is what makes the Epic Flight S89 such a great option, especially since it’s so affordable.

Purchase the Epic Flight S89 4K HD drone on sale this week for just $89.99.

Epic Flight™ S89 4K HD Drone – $89.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.