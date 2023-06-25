Streamline your writing projects on PC or Mac with Scrivener 3, just $30

If you’ve ever written something, be it a novel, screenplay, essay, or even something as simple as a short biography, then you’re well aware of how challenging the task can be. Wish there was an app to help you streamline the writing process from beginning to end? Then Scrivener 3, which is on sale right now for $30 off the regular price, is definitely something that’s worth checking out.

Scrivener 3 provides an easy way to organize ideas, notes, and research so that everything is stored in one easily accessible place. Think of it as a digital project binder that offers an array of tools to help you get the job done faster and more easily. Using Scrivener 3, you’ll be able to visualize the big picture, even if that big picture hasn’t exactly yet come into focus.

This offer is for version 3 of Scrivener only, which you can use indefinitely as long as the software is supported. You’ll get minor upgrades for free with purchase, but larger upgrades are not. Still, it’s a great opportunity, especially when you consider how much love Scrivener 3 gets from users on sites like G2, Capterra, and GetApp.

Get Scrivener 3, available for both Mac and Windows computers, on sale for just $29.99.

Scrivener 3: Award-Winning App for Writers – $29.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.