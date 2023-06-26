Apple is planning to launch its biggest iMac ever

Ever since Apple retired the 27-inch iMac after launching the Mac Studio and Studio Display last year, the dream of an iMac with a screen larger than 24 inches was dashed. But a year later, there’s new hope for a big-screen all-in-one.

According to Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, Apple hasn’t forgotten about the iMac, which still has an M1 chip and hasn’t been updated in more than two years. Gurman reports that Apple is preparing two new 24-inch iMacs for release in late 2023 or early 2024. Those models will reportedly have the same design as the current ones and likely run M3 processors with other small upgrades, such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

In addition to those models, Gurman reports Apple “is also conducting early work on an iMac with a screen over 30 inches.” That wouldn’t just be the biggest iMac ever made, it would rival the largest screen Apple has ever shipped, the 32-inch Pro Display XDR.

Gurman doesn’t offer any specifics on what the large-screen iMac could have, but it’s likely to be closer to the iMac Pro. Depending on when it launches, it could have an M3 Pro processor with a 5K display, Space Gray exterior, and higher-end storage and RAM options.

Apple discontinued the iMac Pro in March 2021 after about three years of sale. It never received an update and was largely seen as a stop-gap machine between the 2013 cylinder Mac Pro and the 2019 tower version.