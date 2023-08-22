TIL my iPhone is an extremely versatile QR code scanner

QR or Quick Response codes are one of the most popular ways to access information on the go. Invented in 1994 and once considered the wave of the future, part of the QR code revival that started in 2017 with Apple’s iOS 11 update that included a QR code reader as part of its built-in Camera app.

These square barcodes can house URLs, Wi-Fi passwords, contact information, restaurant menus, home sale walkthroughs, videos, App Store downloads, and just about anything you’d like.

QR codes are easy to use if you know how to access the information they contain and have an internet connection. Here are a few ways to access QR code information using your iPhone with iOS 16.