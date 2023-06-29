Macworld Podcast: watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and how widgets change everything

The Apple Watch is getting its first major revamp to its operating system this fall. And can FaceTime spur Apple TV hardware sales? This, plus the fundamental change coming to all of Apple’s operating systems, all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!
This is episode 847 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- Apple rethinks the Apple Watch with watchOS 10 update
- You can now take FaceTime calls on your Apple TV 4K
- How Apple’s upcoming widget revolution will change our screens forever
