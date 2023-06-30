After a huge June, here’s everything coming from Apple in July

June was one of the biggest months of the year for Apple. WWDC brought us the M2 Ultra chip, Mac Studio updates, the Mac Pro, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and of course details and first developer betas on all the fall operating system updates. Oh, and Apple unveiled this little side project called the Vision Pro, which isn’t shipping until early 2024. You can catch up on all the WWDC stuff here.

So what does that leave for July? Well, with all the new Macs already shipping and no new hardware expected until September, July, and August are all about software and services. We expect iOS 16.6 to release in July, but more importantly, the public betas of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 9, tvOS 17, and macOS Sonoma should be released in July.

There are plenty of great Apple TV+ shows and Apple Arcade games to look forward to this summer, too. Let’s break it down.

New hardware

Look, I could write a few paragraphs about how it’s possible to see some new Apple product in July, like second-gen AirPods Max, but that’s a big stretch. All the new Macs are out and there’s nothing even rumored to land until the September release of iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9.

There is one “sort-of” Apple product potentially coming this month: Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones, which have been rumored to arrive in mid-July. The Beats brand is owned by Apple and many of their products use Apple technologies and support Apple-exclusive features just as AirPods do. These new headphones are expected to be similar to the Studio3 with better noise cancellation and audio.

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s bi-annual Prime Day sale will be held July 11-12. We don’t know exactly which Apple products will be on sale, but we’re expecting to see 2023 low prices on MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Stay tuned to Macworld for all the best deals during the two-day extravaganza.

iOS 16.6 et al.: Apple has been testing iOS 16.6, along with macOS 13.5 and watchOS 9.6, for a few weeks now. There aren’t really any visible changes, though this release lays the groundwork for the iMessage Contact Key Verification security feature. That’s mostly for the kinds of users who face “extraordinary digital threats” such as government employees or activists who could be specifically targeted by state-backed hackers.

iOS 17 Public Beta: The iOS 17 developer beta was released on the first day of WWDC in June, and for the first time is available to those who have free developer accounts and not just those who pay $100 a year to be a member of the Apple Developer Program. Still, we have recommended waiting until the Public Beta if you’re curious to try it out, and that should land in July. Read more about how to install the iOS 17 beta.

Apple WWDC 2023

Key features include StandBy, Live voicemail transcription, FaceTime video messages, lots of new Messages features, interactive widgets, improvements to AirDrop, big improvements to Siri and dictation, and lots more.

iPadOS 17 Public Beta: Most of the new iOS 17 features are coming to iPadOS 17 as well, though notably not StandBy.

macOS Sonoma Public Beta: The new macOS gets interactive widgets on the desktop (including widgets from your nearby iPhone), new Safari features, videoconferencing features, and Game Mode to improve game performance.

watchOS 10 Public Beta: The next watchOS update represents a major change to the Apple Watch UI, with redesigned apps, an emphasis on widgets, and a new Smart Stack loaded with relevant bits of info throughout the day.

‌tvOS 17 Public Beta: The key feature of tvOS 17 is FaceTime on your big TV screen, using your iPhone (running iOS 17) as the camera and microphone thanks to Continuity Camera.

Services

Apple TV+

Here are the shows, series, and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in July. If you want to know what’s coming later, check our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

Duck & Goose (season 2): Feathered friends Duck and Goose couldn’t be more different, but in this preschool show, they learn how to bring out the best in one another. Based on books by Tad Hills. July 7

The Afterparty (season 2): Detective Danner returns to solve a whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners. Each episode focuses on a retelling of the events from each character’s point of view, with their own unique style. July 12

Foundation (season 2): The second season of Apple’s epic big-budget sci-fi drama based on the Issac Asimov books of the same name. July 14

Stephen Curry: Underrated: This feature documentary blends intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage, and on-camera interviews to document Stephen Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small-town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world. July 21

The Beanie Bubble: A comedy-drama about the story behind Beanie Babies, one of the hottest speculative crazes of the ’90s. July 28

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games to Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not every Friday is marked by a new game or significant update. Check our Apple Arcade FAQ for a full list of Apple Arcade games and more details on the service.

July looks to be an especially good month for Apple Arcade releases, with fantastic games like Slay the Spire and Stardew Valley alongside a remake of the wonderful Ridiculous Fishing.

Slay the Spire: This deck-building roguelike game is one of the best of the last several years. July 7

Lego Duplo World+: Made for 2-5 year olds, this early development game should make you happy to hand your kid an iPad on that long summer trip. July 7

Ridiculous Fishing EX: A remake of the classic hilarious iPhone fishing/shooting game, updated by the original team. July 14

Stardew Valley+: One of the best and most popular indie “cozy” games of the last decade. There are a million farming games, but only one Stardew Valley. July 21

Hello Kitty Island Adventure: A family-friendly open world adventure for kids (or adults) that love Sanrio characters. July 28