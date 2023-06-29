Get expert tech training for less than the price of a video game

If you’re looking to change your career or improve the one you have, this might not be a lazy summer for you. Deal Days are here, bringing Prime Day-style bargains to our online store — and one of the best takes more than 50% off access to StackSkills’ library of more than 1,000 courses on tech, finance, and more.

This learning center is a hub for self-starting programmers, marketers, designers, and entrepreneurs of any kind. You’ll find online classes on subjects that span the world of tech, from cybersecurity to blockchain. In StackSkills, more than 350 experienced instructors offer their expertise on the latest software and tips on how to ace your IT certification exams. From DevOps to finance, you can learn it all here, in your own time.

Through July 14 only, you can get lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited for $32.97, down from the previous sale price of $44.99.

StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access – $32.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.