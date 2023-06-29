Skip Prime Day and save $320 on this brand-new Apple Watch right now

Amazon’s Prime Day sale will surely bring big savings on the latest Apple Watches, but none will be as good as this: Amazon is selling a 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 in graphite with cellular for $429, a near-50 percent savings of $320, and the best price we’ve ever seen on a non-refurbished model.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a year old but isn’t drastically different than the Series 8. It was the same always-on display, EKG and blood-oxygen, 18-hour battery life, and watchOS 10 compatibility this fall. The main features it’s missing are a temperature sensor for cycle tracking and Crash Detection. In our 4.5-star review, we called the Apple Watch Series 7 “the best smartwatch around” and our opinion hasn’t changed over a year later.

If you really want a temperature sensor and Crash Detection, you could buy this same version of the Series 8 from Apple for $749, but we think the savings here are worth t.