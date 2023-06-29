Home / Apple Watch
Skip Prime Day and save $320 on this brand-new Apple Watch right now

Amazon is selling the stainless steel 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 for just $420.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld JUN 29, 2023 8:24 am PDT
Amazon’s Prime Day sale will surely bring big savings on the latest Apple Watches, but none will be as good as this: Amazon is selling a 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 in graphite with cellular for $429, a near-50 percent savings of $320, and the best price we’ve ever seen on a non-refurbished model.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a year old but isn’t drastically different than the Series 8. It was the same always-on display, EKG and blood-oxygen, 18-hour battery life, and watchOS 10 compatibility this fall. The main features it’s missing are a temperature sensor for cycle tracking and Crash Detection. In our 4.5-star review, we called the Apple Watch Series 7 “the best smartwatch around” and our opinion hasn’t changed over a year later.

If you really want a temperature sensor and Crash Detection, you could buy this same version of the Series 8 from Apple for $749, but we think the savings here are worth t.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

