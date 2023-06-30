Amazon has slashed prices on every MacBook Air and Pro ahead of Prime Day

If you’re looking for a deal on a new MacBook Air or Pro, you can usually find one, but it’s rare to see every model on sale at once. But that’s exactly what’s happening right now. Ahead of Prime Day, being held July 11-12, Amazon has slashed prices on every MacBook Air and Pro model but at least $100 and as much as $200, including the newest 15-inch MacBook Air:

Many of these prices are at or near all-time lows, and they’re all excellent options. Even the M1 MacBook Air, which is more than two years old and still sporting an M1 chip, is a great laptop for high school and college students, and the new 15-inch Air is basically the perfect laptop. We don’t know how long these sales will last or if Amazon is planning any deeper discounts once Prime Day officially arrives, but if you need a MacBook, there’s never been a better time to buy one.