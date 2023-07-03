Take half off this space-saving 6-in-1 charger through July 14

Deal Days has come to Macworld, bringing savings that rival Prime Day on a host of gadgets. And if you already have a lot of gadgets, here’s a particular one you need to look at. It’s the InCharge X Max Charging Cable, and its ingenious design means that you can finally consolidate all those different chargers that have been tangled up on your desk.

Each end of this cable has a “keyring” configuration that lets you flip out a different connector. You’ve got USB, USB-C, Micro-USB, and Lightning hookups all on the same charger, allowing you to power up phones, drones, cameras, tablets, and a wide array of devices at up to 100W. And with an Aramid fiber shell, you can be sure the cable is built to last.

Don’t wait: Thanks to Deal Days, the InCharge X Max is now on sale for $19.97, down from the MSRP of $39 – but only through July 14.

InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable – $19.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.