Macworld Podcast: Hey, what’s up with Siri?

We’re in for a change with Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant. But is it the change we really need? On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about Siri as we approach a future filled with tools based on artificial intelligence! Stay tuned.
This is episode 848 with Karen Haslam, David Price, and Roman Loyola.
Sten Ljungkvist from Sweden sent us his thoughts in Swedish. Google was used to translate it and we made some edits to address what we think is Sten’s point. Our apologies if any misinterpretations were made. Sten wrote:
Siri is a terrible disaster. If there’s a microscopic possibility of misunderstanding, Siri fully invests instelf into it!!! It fills the room with hellish music and noise of the worst kind.Sten Ljungkvist
Sten’s closing statement was translated to: “You have to throw yourself over the suspension!” We think he meant something along the lines of, “You have to suspend your sense of logic,” or, “It makes you want to jump off a bridge,” or “It makes you want to throw Siri off a bridge.”
Carl J. Doebe thinks we need to be patient:
The reason it appears that Apple doesn’t really care about Siri is because Apple is on the cusp of developing their own AI infrastructure to compete with ChatGPT, Google, etc. The “Hey Siri” or just “Siri” will get folded into this whole new AI platform that Apple is developing.Carl J. Doebe
Bob Williams thinks that working on Siri must be a kind of scarlet letter:
I agree wholeheartedly. It’s mystifying that Apple continues to sully its reputation for excellent products by muddling along with a product that is vastly inferior to, say Alexa.
I often ask myself why any Apple employee would accept a role working on Siri. Can you imagine the conversation with friends? I mean really, wouldn’t anybody be ashamed to say they worked on Siri?Bob Williams
Gus Pistolis urges users to be more vocal about their dissatisfaction:
Thank you! You’ve broached the question I’ve been asking for years! I’m so disgusted with Siri I could….**** ! How do we mount a grassroots effort to get Apple to create a better if not new Siri?Gus Pistolis
