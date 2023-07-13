Macworld Podcast: Hey, what’s up with Siri?

Bob Williams thinks that working on Siri must be a kind of scarlet letter:

I agree wholeheartedly. It’s mystifying that Apple continues to sully its reputation for excellent products by muddling along with a product that is vastly inferior to, say Alexa.

I often ask myself why any Apple employee would accept a role working on Siri. Can you imagine the conversation with friends? I mean really, wouldn’t anybody be ashamed to say they worked on Siri?

